Sardu, master of the Theatre of the Macabre, and his assistant Ralphus run a show in which, under the guise of 'magic', they torture and murder people in front of their audience. But what the punters see as a trick is actually real.
ProductionAlan C. Margolin - Joel M. Reed Productions
Also known as
The Incredible Torture Show, Bloodsucking Freaks, Blood Sucking Freaks, Sardu, Akuma no shitatari, Blodsugande gatan, Heritage of Caligula, Incredible Torture Show, Joel Reed's Bloodsucking Freaks, Kan Emici Mahluklar, O Incrível Show de Torturas, Sardú, el teatro del miedo, Sardu, Master of the Screaming Virgins, Sardu, Master Of The Theatre Of The Macabre, The Heritage of Caligula: An Orgy of Sick Minds, The House of the Screaming Virgins, Кровососущие уроды, 피를 빠는 변태들, Sardú, 悪魔のしたたり, Divadlo hrůzy, Sardu: Master of the Screaming Virgins