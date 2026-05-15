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Poster of Bloodsucking Freaks
4.7
Bloodsucking Freaks - Bloodsucking Freaks
Kinoafisha Films Bloodsucking Freaks
4.7

Bloodsucking Freaks

, 1976
The Incredible Torture Show
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bloodsucking Freaks
4.7
Bloodsucking Freaks - Bloodsucking Freaks
Bloodsucking Freaks  Bloodsucking Freaks

Synopsis

Sardu, master of the Theatre of the Macabre, and his assistant Ralphus run a show in which, under the guise of 'magic', they torture and murder people in front of their audience. But what the punters see as a trick is actually real.

Cast

Seamus O'Brien
Sardu
Viju Krem
Natasha Di Natalie
Niles McMaster
Tom Maverick
Dan Fauci
Police Sgt. John Tucci
Alan Dellay
Creasy Silo
Rita Montone
Ernie Pysher
Doctor
Luis De Jesus
Ralphus
Helen Thompson
Sardu's Assistant - Curled Hair
Ellen Faison
Sardu's Assistant - Straight Hair
Carol Mara
Director Joel M. Reed
Writer Joel M. Reed
Composer Michael Sahl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 3 November 1976
Production Alan C. Margolin - Joel M. Reed Productions
Also known as
The Incredible Torture Show, Bloodsucking Freaks, Blood Sucking Freaks, Sardu, Akuma no shitatari, Blodsugande gatan, Heritage of Caligula, Incredible Torture Show, Joel Reed's Bloodsucking Freaks, Kan Emici Mahluklar, O Incrível Show de Torturas, Sardú, el teatro del miedo, Sardu, Master of the Screaming Virgins, Sardu, Master Of The Theatre Of The Macabre, The Heritage of Caligula: An Orgy of Sick Minds, The House of the Screaming Virgins, Кровососущие уроды, 피를 빠는 변태들, Sardú, 悪魔のしたたり, Divadlo hrůzy, Sardu: Master of the Screaming Virgins

Film rating

4.7
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4.7 IMDb
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