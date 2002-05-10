A story about the search for an ideal in a world devoid of values. It is a surreal parable about human nature, played out in the convention of a Western, in which the myth of the Wild West is put to the ultimate test of endurance. In the Wild West's most demoralized town, Rio Bravo, love is hotter, crime more cruel and poetry more poetic than Byron himself. The minds of the residents of Rio Bravo are consumed by venereal disease, leaving behind an uncontrollable longing for Eucalyptus. The film's protagonist, Sony Holiday, a mythical figure of the Wild West, is known not only for his fast revolver, but also for his possession of an unusual bird. This bird, an object of worship and envy, fuels a spiral of crime and gruesomeness in the town.