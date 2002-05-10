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Poster of Eucalyptus
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Eucalyptus
6.1

Eucalyptus

, 2002
Eukaliptus
Poland / Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of Eucalyptus
6.1

Synopsis

A story about the search for an ideal in a world devoid of values. It is a surreal parable about human nature, played out in the convention of a Western, in which the myth of the Wild West is put to the ultimate test of endurance. In the Wild West's most demoralized town, Rio Bravo, love is hotter, crime more cruel and poetry more poetic than Byron himself. The minds of the residents of Rio Bravo are consumed by venereal disease, leaving behind an uncontrollable longing for Eucalyptus. The film's protagonist, Sony Holiday, a mythical figure of the Wild West, is known not only for his fast revolver, but also for his possession of an unusual bird. This bird, an object of worship and envy, fuels a spiral of crime and gruesomeness in the town.

Cast

Dorota Stalinska
Sheila
Renata Dancewicz
Lo
Adam Ferency
Sheriff
Krzysztof Globisz
Krzysztof Globisz
Billy
Ryszard Kotys
Magdalena Bieganska
Dariusz Gnatowski
Barman
Jerzy Nowak
Jan Peszek
Marta Waldera
Juliusz Krzysztof Warunek
Robert Kaczmarek
Director Marcin Krzysztalowicz
Writer Marcin Krzysztalowicz
Composer Michal Wozniak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 10 May 2002
Release date
10 May 2002 Poland
Also known as
Eukaliptus

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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