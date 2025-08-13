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Poster of Green Light
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Green Light
7.8

Green Light

, 2025
Grünes Licht
Austria, Romania / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Green Light
7.8
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Synopsis

Dr. Johann Spittler is a neuropsychiatrist whose devoted work assessing and assisting individuals seeking assisted suicide in Germany unfolds within a morally fraught society.
Director Pavel Cuzuioc
Writer Pavel Cuzuioc
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 13 August 2025
Release date
27 March 2026 Austria
Production Cuzuioc, Pavel Filmproduktion
Also known as
Grünes Licht, Green Light

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
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