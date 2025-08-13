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Green Light
7.8
Green Light
, 2025
Grünes Licht
Austria, Romania / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis
Dr. Johann Spittler is a neuropsychiatrist whose devoted work assessing and assisting individuals seeking assisted suicide in Germany unfolds within a morally fraught society.
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Director
Pavel Cuzuioc
Writer
Pavel Cuzuioc
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Austria / Romania
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
13 August 2025
Release date
27 March 2026
Austria
Production
Cuzuioc, Pavel Filmproduktion
Also known as
Grünes Licht, Green Light
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Film rating
7.8
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10
votes
7.6
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