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Double Freedom
5.4
Double Freedom
, 2026
La Libertad Doble
Chile, Argentina, Luxembourg, Germany, Italy, Uruguay, USA / Drama
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Synopsis
Misael works alone with his axe, cutting down trees in the woods. An unexpected responsibility upends his life, and the logic of his days fades away in a nature where human reason holds no meaning.
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Cast
Misael Saavedra
Catalina Saavedra
Adrián Fondari
Doctor
Laura López Moyano
Director
Lisandro Alonso
Writer
Lisandro Alonso
Composer
Peter Rosenthal
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Chile / Argentina / Luxembourg / Germany / Italy / Uruguay / USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 May 2026
Production
Planta, Deptford, 4L
Also known as
La Libertad Doble, Double Freedom, 더블 프리덤
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
15
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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