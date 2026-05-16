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Poster of Double Freedom
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Double Freedom
5.4

Double Freedom

, 2026
La Libertad Doble
Chile, Argentina, Luxembourg, Germany, Italy, Uruguay, USA / Drama
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Poster of Double Freedom
5.4
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Synopsis

Misael works alone with his axe, cutting down trees in the woods. An unexpected responsibility upends his life, and the logic of his days fades away in a nature where human reason holds no meaning.

Cast

Misael Saavedra
Catalina Saavedra
Adrián Fondari
Doctor
Laura López Moyano
Director Lisandro Alonso
Writer Lisandro Alonso
Composer Peter Rosenthal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Chile / Argentina / Luxembourg / Germany / Italy / Uruguay / USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 May 2026
Production Planta, Deptford, 4L
Also known as
La Libertad Doble, Double Freedom, 더블 프리덤

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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