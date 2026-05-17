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Dora
4.8
Dora
, 2026
Dora
South Korea, France, Luxembourg / Drama
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4.8
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Synopsis
Dora, a young girl with physical and mental illness, finds healing through love, overcoming love and hate, revealing moments of fascination.
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Cast
Kim Do-Yeon
Dora
Sakura Ando
Nami
Song Sae-byeok
Yeon-su
Choi Won-yeong
Sang-hun
Kim Do-yeon
Director
July Jung
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea / France / Luxembourg
Runtime
2 hours 17 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 May 2026
Production
Arte France Cinéma, Finecut
Also known as
Dora
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
13
votes
5.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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