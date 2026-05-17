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Poster of Dora
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Dora
4.8

Dora

, 2026
Dora
South Korea, France, Luxembourg / Drama
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Not going 0
Poster of Dora
4.8
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Dora, a young girl with physical and mental illness, finds healing through love, overcoming love and hate, revealing moments of fascination.

Cast

Kim Do-Yeon
Kim Do-Yeon
Dora
Sakura Ando
Sakura Ando
Nami
Song Sae-byeok
Song Sae-byeok
Yeon-su
Choi Won-yeong
Sang-hun
Kim Do-yeon
Director July Jung
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea / France / Luxembourg
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 May 2026
Production Arte France Cinéma, Finecut
Also known as
Dora

Film rating

4.8
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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