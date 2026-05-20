Cast
Jericó Montilla
Town Sheriff
Abilio Torres
Violent Man
Jorge Thielen Hedderich
Roque
Ana Helena Anglade Armand
Hotel client
José Dolores López
Policemen
Gleubis Sánchez
Policemen
Cast and Crew
Director
Jorge Thielen Armand
Writer
Jorge Thielen Armand
Composer
Vittorio Giampietro
Film details
Country
Italy / Luxembourg / Mexico / Spain / Venezuela
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
20 May 2026
Production
La Faena, Volos Films, Faits Divers Media
Also known as
La muerte no tiene dueño, Death Has No Master