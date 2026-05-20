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Poster of Death Has No Master
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Death Has No Master
7.6

Death Has No Master

, 2026
Death Has No Master
Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Spain, Venezuela / Thriller
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Poster of Death Has No Master
7.6
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Not going 0

Synopsis

In Venezuela, the heiress of a colonial cacao plantation and its entrenched guardians enter a duel for the land, where the only harvest left is violence.

Cast

Asia Argento
Asia Argento
Caro
Jericó Montilla
Town Sheriff
Abilio Torres
Violent Man
Jorge Thielen Hedderich
Roque
Rafael Gil
Hotel Manager
Morris Merentes
Driver
José Aponte
The Tenant
Ana Helena Anglade Armand
Hotel client
Yermain Sequera
Maiko
Dogreika Tovar
Sonia
José Dolores López
Policemen
Gleubis Sánchez
Policemen
Director Jorge Thielen Armand
Writer Jorge Thielen Armand
Composer Vittorio Giampietro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Luxembourg / Mexico / Spain / Venezuela
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 20 May 2026
Production La Faena, Volos Films, Faits Divers Media
Also known as
La muerte no tiene dueño, Death Has No Master

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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