In Jacmel, Haiti, the sea, the churches, and the spirits shape everyday life. Marie Madeleine is a free woman. She lives from prostitution and moves through the nights without submitting to the rules of those who claim to save souls. Her path crosses that of Joseph, a young evangelist. A relationship forms between these two opposites. As Joseph’s faith begins to waver, Marie Madeleine draws him into a world where desire and the search for freedom open up a space in which everything can be reinvented.