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Poster of Maria Magdalena
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Maria Magdalena
7.4

Maria Magdalena

, 2026
Marie Madeleine
France, Haiti, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada
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Poster of Maria Magdalena
7.4
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Synopsis

In Jacmel, Haiti, the sea, the churches, and the spirits shape everyday life. Marie Madeleine is a free woman. She lives from prostitution and moves through the nights without submitting to the rules of those who claim to save souls. Her path crosses that of Joseph, a young evangelist. A relationship forms between these two opposites. As Joseph’s faith begins to waver, Marie Madeleine draws him into a world where desire and the search for freedom open up a space in which everything can be reinvented.

Cast

Gessica Geneus
Marie Madeleine
Béonard Kervens Monteau
Joseph
Edouard Baptiste
Jacques
Mélissa Mildort
Melody
Director Gessica Geneus
Writer Gessica Geneus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Haiti / Belgium / Luxembourg / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 14 May 2026
Production SaNoSi Productions, Ayizan Productions, Stenola Productions
Also known as
Marie Madeleine

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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