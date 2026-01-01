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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Sledopyt
6.1
Sledopyt
, 2025
Sledopyt
Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
6.1
Cast
Andrey Fedortsov
Irina Bakunenko
Aleksandr Baranovskiy
Andrey Bodrenkov
German Chernov
Anastasiya Falileeva
Egor Kapustin
Ruslan Katsagadzhiev
Timur Khairullin
Dmitriy Komlev
Anastasiya Zabirova
Vladimir Kosmidaylo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Production year
2025
Production
Triiks Media
Also known as
Sledopyt, Следопыт
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
13
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
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