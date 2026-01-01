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6.1
Kinoafisha Films Sledopyt
6.1

Sledopyt

, 2025
Sledopyt
Crime / 18+
6.1

Cast

Andrey Fedortsov
Andrey Fedortsov
Irina Bakunenko
Aleksandr Baranovskiy
Andrey Bodrenkov
German Chernov
Anastasiya Falileeva
Egor Kapustin
Ruslan Katsagadzhiev
Ruslan Katsagadzhiev
Timur Khairullin
Dmitriy Komlev
Anastasiya Zabirova
Anastasiya Zabirova
Vladimir Kosmidaylo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Production year 2025
Production Triiks Media
Also known as
Sledopyt, Следопыт

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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