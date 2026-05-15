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Poster of The Snake and the Whale
8.9
The Snake and the Whale - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Snake and the Whale
8.9

The Snake and the Whale

, 2025
The Snake and the Whale
Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Snake and the Whale
8.9
The Snake and the Whale - Trailer
The Snake and the Whale  Trailer
Director John Carlos Frey
Writer John Carlos Frey, James Cude
Composer Rob Gokee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Gatekeeper Productions
Also known as
The Snake and the Whale

Film rating

8.9
Rate 10 votes
8.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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The Snake and the Whale - Trailer
The Snake and the Whale Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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