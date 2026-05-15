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8.9
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The Snake and the Whale
8.9
The Snake and the Whale
, 2025
The Snake and the Whale
Documentary / 18+
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8.9
The Snake and the Whale
Trailer
Trailer
Director
John Carlos Frey
Writer
John Carlos Frey
,
James Cude
Composer
Rob Gokee
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Gatekeeper Productions
Also known as
The Snake and the Whale
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Film rating
8.9
Rate
10
votes
8.9
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Best Films of 2025
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