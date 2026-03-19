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Poster of Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
8.4
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
8.4

Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC

, 2026
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
USA / Documentary, Music, Sport
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Poster of Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
8.4
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Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC - Official trailer
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC  Official trailer

Synopsis

This intimate documentary traces Johnson's evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician. Rare archives and present-day reflections reveal how lived experience, friendship, & exploration shaped the sound & stories behind the music.

Cast

John Florence
Ben Harper
Jack Johnson
Kim Johnson
Gerry Lopez
Rob Machado
Chris Malloy
Kelly Slater
Kelly Slater
Jack Johnson
Self
G. Love
Tamayo Perry
Emmett Malloy
Self
Director Emmett Malloy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 March 2026
Worldwide Gross $50,156
Production Brushfire Records
Also known as
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC, Surfilmusic

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC - Official trailer
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC Official trailer
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