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Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
8.4
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
, 2026
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
USA / Documentary, Music, Sport
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Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
This intimate documentary traces Johnson's evolution from surfer to filmmaker to world-renowned musician. Rare archives and present-day reflections reveal how lived experience, friendship, & exploration shaped the sound & stories behind the music.
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Cast
John Florence
Ben Harper
Jack Johnson
Kim Johnson
Gerry Lopez
Rob Machado
Chris Malloy
Kelly Slater
Jack Johnson
Self
G. Love
Tamayo Perry
Emmett Malloy
Self
Director
Emmett Malloy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
19 March 2026
Worldwide Gross
$50,156
Production
Brushfire Records
Also known as
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC, Surfilmusic
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Film rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
8.2
IMDb
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