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Poster of Dharpakad
7.3
Dharpakad - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Dharpakad
7.3

Dharpakad

, 2026
Dharpakad
India / Crime, Thriller
Trailers
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Poster of Dharpakad
7.3
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Dharpakad - Teaser
Dharpakad  Teaser

Synopsis

Arjun sets out to find the scammers who duped his father, but the deeper he digs, the more complicated things become.

Cast

Malhar Thakar
Arjun Shah
Shruhad Goswami
Bunty
Prashant Barot
Bhadresh Shah
Pratik Rathod
Himmat Rana
Jay Bhatt
Jayraj
Parth Desai
Aarti Desai
Mother
Ravi Ranjan
Santosh
Shrungar Rughani
Dr. Shah
Director Anish Shah
Writer Himalay Dave, Ankit Gor, Dev Mehta, Anish Shah
Composer Japjisingh Valecha
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 May 2026
Release date
15 May 2026 India
Budget 30,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $1,878
Production Indira Motion Pictures, November Films
Also known as
Dharpakad

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Dharpakad - Teaser
Dharpakad Teaser
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