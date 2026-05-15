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7.3
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Dharpakad
7.3
Dharpakad
, 2026
Dharpakad
India / Crime, Thriller
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7.3
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Dharpakad
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Synopsis
Arjun sets out to find the scammers who duped his father, but the deeper he digs, the more complicated things become.
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Cast
Malhar Thakar
Arjun Shah
Shruhad Goswami
Bunty
Prashant Barot
Bhadresh Shah
Pratik Rathod
Himmat Rana
Jay Bhatt
Jayraj
Parth Desai
Aarti Desai
Mother
Ravi Ranjan
Santosh
Shrungar Rughani
Dr. Shah
Director
Anish Shah
Writer
Himalay Dave
,
Ankit Gor
,
Dev Mehta
,
Anish Shah
Composer
Japjisingh Valecha
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
15 May 2026
Release date
15 May 2026
India
Budget
30,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$1,878
Production
Indira Motion Pictures, November Films
Also known as
Dharpakad
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
8.3
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