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5.1
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Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
5.1
Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
, 2002
Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
India / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
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5.1
Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
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Synopsis
A man falls in love with his childhood friend, but another friend is the one who reciprocates his feelings.
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Cast
Hrithik Roshan
Raj Khanna
Rani Mukerji
Pooja Sahani
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Tina Kapoor
Satish Shah
Mr. Sahani
Himani Shivpuri
Mrs. Sahani
Kiran Kumar
Mr. Khanna
Smita Jaykar
Mrs. Khanna
Sachin Khedekar
Mr. Kapoor
Parikshit Sahni
Maya Alagh
Mrs. Verma
Namuna Nembang
Barkha Singh
Director
Kunal Kohli
Writer
Aditya Chopra
,
Kunal Kohli
Composer
Babloo Chakravorty
,
Rahul Sharma
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 29 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
8 August 2002
Release date
9 August 2002
India
U
8 August 2002
USA
Budget
170,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$932,648
Production
Yash Raj Films
Also known as
Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Beste Freunde küsst man nicht!, Czy chcesz być moim przyjacielem?, Vogliamo essere amici?, บาปรักสามชีวิต, Будешь со мной дружить?
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5.1
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10
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5.1
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