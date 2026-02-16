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Poster of Isabel
6.5
Isabel - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Isabel
6.5

Isabel

, 2026
Isabel
Brazil, France, USA / Comedy, Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Isabel
6.5
Going 0
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Isabel - Trailer
Isabel  Trailer

Synopsis

Isabel, a sommelière in São Paulo, dreams of escaping her boss and opening her own bar. When plans don’t go as expected, she must decide whether to halt everything or take bold steps to uncork her fate on her own terms.

Cast

Caio Horowicz
John Ortiz
John Ortiz
Michelle Ellyse
Marina Person
Isabel
Marat Descartes
Clarisse Abujamra
Giovanna Nader
Plínio Soares
Director Gabe Klinger
Writer Gabe Klinger, Marina Person
Composer Umberto Smerilli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil / France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 February 2026
Production 1 Vision Films, A Major Production, Bridging the Gap Films
Also known as
Isabel

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Isabel - Trailer
Isabel Trailer
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