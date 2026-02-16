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Isabel
6.5
Isabel
, 2026
Isabel
Brazil, France, USA / Comedy, Drama
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Isabel
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Synopsis
Isabel, a sommelière in São Paulo, dreams of escaping her boss and opening her own bar. When plans don’t go as expected, she must decide whether to halt everything or take bold steps to uncork her fate on her own terms.
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Cast
Caio Horowicz
John Ortiz
Michelle Ellyse
Marina Person
Isabel
Marat Descartes
Clarisse Abujamra
Giovanna Nader
Plínio Soares
Director
Gabe Klinger
Writer
Gabe Klinger
,
Marina Person
Composer
Umberto Smerilli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Brazil / France / USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 February 2026
Production
1 Vision Films, A Major Production, Bridging the Gap Films
Also known as
Isabel
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Film rating
6.5
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10
votes
6.4
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