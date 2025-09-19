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6.4
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The Tigers
6.4
The Tigers
, 2025
Los Tigres
Spain, France / Crime, Thriller / 18+
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6.4
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Synopsis
Antonio and Estrella are diving siblings. He works in maritime works, she studies underwater life and assists him. Its precarious economy could improve after finding cocaine hidden in the hull of a ship anchored in Huelva.
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Cast
Antonio de la Torre
Antonio
Bárbara Lennie
Estrella
Joaquín Núñez
Gordo
Jesús del Moral
Cano
César Vicente
Nico
Skone
Richar
Silvia Acosta
Cinta
Marta Correa Radwanska
Estrella hija Antonio
Fabiola Correa Radwanska
María hija Antonio
Nico Montoya
Carlos Bernardino
Melania Cruz
Director
Alberto Rodriguez
Writer
Rafael Cobos
,
Alberto Rodriguez
Composer
Julio de la Rosa
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / France
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
21 May 2026
World premiere
19 September 2025
Release date
31 December 2025
France
14 May 2026
Italy
31 October 2025
Spain
12
Budget
€10,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$2,002,704
Production
Crea SGR, Diputación de Huelva, Feelgood Media
Also known as
Los Tigres, The Tigers, Into the Deep - Tödlicher Tauchgang, Le Tigri Di Mompracem, Untitled Alberto Rodríguez/Le Pacte Project
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Film rating
6.4
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10
votes
6.4
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