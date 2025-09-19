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Poster of The Tigers
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Tigers
6.4

The Tigers

, 2025
Los Tigres
Spain, France / Crime, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of The Tigers
6.4
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Synopsis

Antonio and Estrella are diving siblings. He works in maritime works, she studies underwater life and assists him. Its precarious economy could improve after finding cocaine hidden in the hull of a ship anchored in Huelva.

Cast

Antonio de la Torre
Antonio
Bárbara Lennie
Bárbara Lennie
Estrella
Joaquín Núñez
Gordo
Jesús del Moral
Cano
César Vicente
Nico
Skone
Richar
Silvia Acosta
Cinta
Marta Correa Radwanska
Estrella hija Antonio
Fabiola Correa Radwanska
María hija Antonio
Nico Montoya
Carlos Bernardino
Melania Cruz
Director Alberto Rodriguez
Writer Rafael Cobos, Alberto Rodriguez
Composer Julio de la Rosa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 21 May 2026
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
31 December 2025 France
14 May 2026 Italy
31 October 2025 Spain 12
Budget €10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,002,704
Production Crea SGR, Diputación de Huelva, Feelgood Media
Also known as
Los Tigres, The Tigers, Into the Deep - Tödlicher Tauchgang, Le Tigri Di Mompracem, Untitled Alberto Rodríguez/Le Pacte Project

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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