Dev and Maya are both married to different people. Settled into a life of domestic ritual, and convinced that they are happy in their respective relationships, they still yearn for something deeper and more meaningful, which is precisely what they find in each other.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Nikad ne reci zbogom, Bis dass das Glück uns scheidet, Dis-le jamais en partant, Đừng Bao Giờ Nói Tạm Biệt, Hech qachon alvido demang, Kabhi alvida naa kehna - Bis dass das Glück uns scheidet, Kabhi alvida naa kehna - Never Say Goodbye, Kank, Never Say Goodbye, Niekada nesakyk 'Sudie', Nigdy nie mów żegnaj, Non dire mai addio, Soha ne mondd, hogy viszlát!, Никогда не говори 'Прощай', कभी अलविदा ना कहना, カビ・アルヴィダ・ナー・ケヘナー, 火車站上的愛情, ฝากรักสุดฟากฟ้า
Film rating
6.1
Rate11 votes
6.1IMDb
Quotes
Maya TalwarYou are an unhappy man and will always be...
Dev SaranAnd you are beautiful woman and will always be.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.