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Poster of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
6.1

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

, 2006
कभी अलविदा ना कहना
India / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
6.1

Synopsis

Dev and Maya are both married to different people. Settled into a life of domestic ritual, and convinced that they are happy in their respective relationships, they still yearn for something deeper and more meaningful, which is precisely what they find in each other.

Cast

Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan
Dev Saran
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Maya Talwar
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Rishi Talwar
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta
Riya Saran
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Samarjit Talwar
Kirron Kher
Kamaljit 'Kamal' Saran
Ahsaas Channa
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Jay
John Abraham
John Abraham
DJ at club
Kajol
Kate Braithwaite
Saira Mohan
Director Karan Johar
Writer Shibani Bathija, Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar
Composer Ehsaan Noorani, Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 3 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 11 August 2006
World premiere 11 August 2006
Release date
11 August 2006 Australia
26 October 2006 Germany 12
11 August 2006 India UA
30 November 2007 Poland 16
11 August 2006 USA
Budget 700,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $25,229,168
Production Dharma Productions, Dillywood
Also known as
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Nikad ne reci zbogom, Bis dass das Glück uns scheidet, Dis-le jamais en partant, Đừng Bao Giờ Nói Tạm Biệt, Hech qachon alvido demang, Kabhi alvida naa kehna - Bis dass das Glück uns scheidet, Kabhi alvida naa kehna - Never Say Goodbye, Kank, Never Say Goodbye, Niekada nesakyk 'Sudie', Nigdy nie mów żegnaj, Non dire mai addio, Soha ne mondd, hogy viszlát!, Никогда не говори 'Прощай', कभी अलविदा ना कहना, カビ・アルヴィダ・ナー・ケヘナー, 火車站上的愛情, ฝากรักสุดฟากฟ้า

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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