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Poster of The Electric Kiss
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Electric Kiss
6.6

The Electric Kiss

, 2026
La Vénus électrique
France, Belgium / Comedy, Romantic
Tickets
Going 1
Not going 1
Tickets
Poster of The Electric Kiss
6.6
Tickets
Going 1
Not going 1

Synopsis

Artist Antoine has lost all inspiration and slipped into alcoholism since the death of his wife Irène, a loss he blames himself for. Suzanne is a penniless sideshow performer pretending to be a clairvoyant, whom Antoine consults in a bid to connect with Irène. Antoine’s dealer Armand, desperate to keep Antoine from falling apart, urges Suzanne to keep the ruse alive. She stages a series of improvised hypnosis sessions, claiming she can channel Irène in exchange for having her debts paid by Armand.

Cast

Pio Marmaï
Pio Marmaï
Antoine Balestro
Anaïs Demoustier
Anaïs Demoustier
Suzanne
Gilles Lellouche
Gilles Lellouche
Armand
Vimala Pons
Irène
Gustave Kervern
Gustave Kervern
Titus
Madeleine Baudot
Camille
Caroline Gay
Claudia
Patrice Tepasso
Le jeune homme amoureux
Jean-Paul Muel
Jean-Paul Muel
Salan
Arthur Choisnet
Jean-Michel Balthazar
Luc Bernard
Director Pierre Salvadori
Writer Pierre Salvadori, Benoît Graffin, Benjamin Charbit, Robin Campillo
Composer Camille Bazbaz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 May 2026
Release date
20 August 2026 Russia КИНОМАНИЯ
12 May 2026 France
2 July 2026 Netherlands 14
Worldwide Gross $5,145,183
Production Les Films Pelléas, Versus Production, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
La Vénus électrique, The Electric Kiss, Elektryczna Wenus, Esprit es-tu là ?, Vénus électrificata, Электрический поцелуй, Venus Electrificata

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Suzanne I thought you were his friend-is there no room for scruples in this great body?
Armand It's broad enough to accommodate both a friend and an art dealer.
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30 from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets

«The Electric Kiss» now playing

Wed 12 Sun 16
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
19:30 from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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