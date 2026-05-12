Artist Antoine has lost all inspiration and slipped into alcoholism since the death of his wife Irène, a loss he blames himself for. Suzanne is a penniless sideshow performer pretending to be a clairvoyant, whom Antoine consults in a bid to connect with Irène. Antoine’s dealer Armand, desperate to keep Antoine from falling apart, urges Suzanne to keep the ruse alive. She stages a series of improvised hypnosis sessions, claiming she can channel Irène in exchange for having her debts paid by Armand.