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Poster of Forever Your Maternal Animal
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Forever Your Maternal Animal
6.1

Forever Your Maternal Animal

, 2026
Siempre Soy Tu Animal Materno
Costa Rica, Belgium, France, Mexico
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Poster of Forever Your Maternal Animal
6.1
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Synopsis

After years studying in Europe, Elsa returns to Costa Rica to reunite with her family. She finds her younger sister living alone in the family home, growing increasingly distant and reclusive, as if slipping into a world of her own. Their parents, meanwhile, are absorbed in their own lives. Her father drifts through a series of affairs, while her mother is immersed in republishing the erotic poems of her youth, neither fully grasping the urgency of the situation. Elsa’s return draws the three women into a confrontation with what still binds them, despite everything.

Cast

Marina de Tavira
Marina de Tavira
Isabel
Daniela Marín Navarro
Elsa
Reinaldo Amien
Mariangel Villegas
Mercedes Gazel
Mujer blanca
Director Valentina Maurel
Writer Valentina Maurel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Costa Rica / Belgium / France / Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 May 2026
Release date
30 September 2026 France
Production Geko Films, Pimienta Films, Wrong Men North
Also known as
Siempre soy tu animal materno, Forever Your Maternal Animal, Na zawsze twoja matczyna istota, Ton animal maternel

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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