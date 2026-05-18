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Poster of The Unknown
6.3
The Unknown - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Unknown
6.3

The Unknown

, 2026
L'inconnue
France, Italy, Belgium / Fantasy
Trailers
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Poster of The Unknown
6.3
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The Unknown - Trailer
The Unknown  Trailer

Synopsis

Photographer David Zimmerman rarely leaves home until friends bring him to a wild party. He becomes fixated on a mysterious woman and follows her. By dawn, his life transforms - he awakens in her body.

Cast

Léa Seydoux
Léa Seydoux
David Zimmerman
Niels Schneider
Niels Schneider
David
Valérie Dréville
Gabi Zimmerman
Lilith Grasmug
Malia
Victoire Du Bois
Sophie Caro
Jonathan Turnbull
Jonathan Turnbull
Chris Caro
Victor Chakravarty
Extra
Radu Jude
Radu Jude
Père de Malia
Shanti Masud
Alice
Alexandre Pallu
Franco Lolli
Director Arthur Harari
Writer Arthur Harari, Vincent Poymiro, Justine Triet, Lucas Harari
Composer Andrea Poggio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Belgium
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 May 2026
Release date
26 August 2026 France
Production Bathysphere Productions, To Be Continued, Pathé Films
Also known as
L'inconnue, The Unknown, Ktoś we mnie

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Unknown - Trailer
The Unknown Trailer
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