Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
The Unknown
6.3
The Unknown
, 2026
L'inconnue
France, Italy, Belgium / Fantasy
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
6.3
Going
0
Not going
0
The Unknown
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Photographer David Zimmerman rarely leaves home until friends bring him to a wild party. He becomes fixated on a mysterious woman and follows her. By dawn, his life transforms - he awakens in her body.
Expand
Cast
Léa Seydoux
David Zimmerman
Niels Schneider
David
Valérie Dréville
Gabi Zimmerman
Lilith Grasmug
Malia
Victoire Du Bois
Sophie Caro
Jonathan Turnbull
Chris Caro
Victor Chakravarty
Extra
Radu Jude
Père de Malia
Shanti Masud
Alice
Alexandre Pallu
Franco Lolli
Director
Arthur Harari
Writer
Arthur Harari
,
Vincent Poymiro
,
Justine Triet
,
Lucas Harari
Composer
Andrea Poggio
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Italy / Belgium
Runtime
2 hours 19 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
18 May 2026
Release date
26 August 2026
France
Production
Bathysphere Productions, To Be Continued, Pathé Films
Also known as
L'inconnue, The Unknown, Ktoś we mnie
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Unknown
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree