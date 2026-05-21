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7.1
Kinoafisha
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Coward
7.1
Coward
, 2026
Coward
Belgium, France, Netherlands / Drama, War
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7.1
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Synopsis
During the First World War, the soldiers behind the front line try to keep their spirits up. Stirred by the rhetoric of war, they each search for their own way to cope.
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Cast
Valentin Campagne
Francis
Mistral Guidotti
Gustaaf Cooreman
Jef Jacobs
Jozef Stevens
Mathieu Carpentier
Sergeant Dubois M.
Emmanuel Macchia
Pierre
Willem De Schryver
Jacobs
Jonas Wertz
Anaëlle Fournier
Mathilde
Boris Bouchat
Thomas
Emil Krastev
Émile
Aaron Denolf
Nolf
Tijmen Van Damme
Ernst
Director
Lukas Dhont
Writer
Lukas Dhont
,
Angelo Tijssens
Composer
Valentin Hadjadj
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium / France / Netherlands
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
21 May 2026
Release date
21 October 2026
Belgium
25 December 2026
Canada
18 November 2026
France
22 October 2026
Netherlands
1 January 2027
Spain
25 December 2026
USA
Production
The Reunion, Lumen, Topkapi Films
Also known as
Coward, Cobarde, Tchórz
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
13
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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