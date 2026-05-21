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Poster of Coward
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Coward
7.1

Coward

, 2026
Coward
Belgium, France, Netherlands / Drama, War
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Coward
7.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

During the First World War, the soldiers behind the front line try to keep their spirits up. Stirred by the rhetoric of war, they each search for their own way to cope.

Cast

Valentin Campagne
Francis
Mistral Guidotti
Gustaaf Cooreman
Jef Jacobs
Jozef Stevens
Mathieu Carpentier
Sergeant Dubois M.
Emmanuel Macchia
Pierre
Willem De Schryver
Jacobs
Jonas Wertz
Anaëlle Fournier
Mathilde
Boris Bouchat
Thomas
Emil Krastev
Émile
Aaron Denolf
Nolf
Tijmen Van Damme
Ernst
Director Lukas Dhont
Writer Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens
Composer Valentin Hadjadj
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France / Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 21 May 2026
Release date
21 October 2026 Belgium
25 December 2026 Canada
18 November 2026 France
22 October 2026 Netherlands
1 January 2027 Spain
25 December 2026 USA
Production The Reunion, Lumen, Topkapi Films
Also known as
Coward, Cobarde, Tchórz

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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