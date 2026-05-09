Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nurt
Kinoafisha Films Nurt

Nurt

, 2026
Nurt
Poland / Documentary
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Nurt
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

The year is 1985. Eleven daredevils attempt their first voyage down the Amazon River—from its source in the Andes to the Atlantic. This dangerous expedition is to be their last adventure before entering adulthood. It quickly becomes clear that the expedition's greatest challenge lies not in the wild river itself, but in the emotions, conflicts, and struggles for leadership. Four decades later, the participants of this pioneering expedition reminisce about events from years past and attempt to answer the question: which is more unpredictable—nature or people?

Cast

Kate Durrant
Piotr Chmieliński
Zbigniew Bzdak
Tim Biggs
Jerome Turran
Director Rafal Skalski
Writer Rafal Skalski, Greg Zglinski, Aleksandra Gowin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 9 May 2026
Production Koi Studio
Also known as
The Current, Nurt

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more