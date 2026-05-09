The year is 1985. Eleven daredevils attempt their first voyage down the Amazon River—from its source in the Andes to the Atlantic. This dangerous expedition is to be their last adventure before entering adulthood. It quickly becomes clear that the expedition's greatest challenge lies not in the wild river itself, but in the emotions, conflicts, and struggles for leadership. Four decades later, the participants of this pioneering expedition reminisce about events from years past and attempt to answer the question: which is more unpredictable—nature or people?
Cast
Kate Durrant
Piotr Chmieliński
Zbigniew Bzdak
Tim Biggs
Jerome Turran
DirectorRafal Skalski
WriterRafal Skalski, Greg Zglinski, Aleksandra Gowin