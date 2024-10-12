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Poster of He's Watching You
4.2
He's Watching You - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films He's Watching You
4.2

He's Watching You

, 2024
Black Spines
USA / Horror, Thriller
Trailers
Poster of He's Watching You
4.2
He's Watching You - Dubbed trailer
He's Watching You  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

When a string of murders rocks his quiet town, a teen's search for answers leads him to a hidden stash of VHS tapes that may contain clues to solve the mystery of the serial killer known only as "The Pill."

Cast

Gianni DeCenzo
Gianni DeCenzo
Cavalli
Jan Luis Castellanos
Jan Luis Castellanos
Cameron
Elizabeth Yu
Elizabeth Yu
Shawn
Vanessa Rubio
Vanessa Rubio
Grace
Nicole Elizabeth Berger
Nicole Elizabeth Berger
Jessica
Kevin Porter
Kevin Porter
Sheriff Phillips
Kaya Rosenthal
Kaya Rosenthal
Tiana Le
Tiana Le
Kathryn
Tyler Burke
Tyler Burke
Casey Mills
Casey Mills
Derringer
Brandon Melo
Brandon Melo
Gilbert Owuor
Gilbert Owuor
Andy
Director Jordon Foss
Writer Jordon Foss
Composer Alexander Bornstein, Tujiko Noriko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 30 March 2026
World premiere 12 October 2024
Release date
11 June 2026 Russia КИНОМАНИЯ
Worldwide Gross $31,060
Production Palm Drive Productions, Amasia Entertainment, Palm Drive Productions
Also known as
Black Spines, He's Watching You, Крик: Возвращение убийцы

Film rating

4.2
Rate 13 votes
4.6 IMDb
Write review

Film Trailers

All trailers
He's Watching You - Dubbed trailer
He's Watching You Dubbed trailer
He's Watching You - Trailer
He's Watching You Trailer
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