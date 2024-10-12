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4.2
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He's Watching You
4.2
He's Watching You
, 2024
Black Spines
USA / Horror, Thriller
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4.2
He's Watching You
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
When a string of murders rocks his quiet town, a teen's search for answers leads him to a hidden stash of VHS tapes that may contain clues to solve the mystery of the serial killer known only as "The Pill."
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Cast
Gianni DeCenzo
Cavalli
Jan Luis Castellanos
Cameron
Elizabeth Yu
Shawn
Vanessa Rubio
Grace
Nicole Elizabeth Berger
Jessica
Kevin Porter
Sheriff Phillips
Kaya Rosenthal
Tiana Le
Kathryn
Tyler Burke
Casey Mills
Derringer
Brandon Melo
Gilbert Owuor
Andy
Director
Jordon Foss
Writer
Jordon Foss
Composer
Alexander Bornstein
,
Tujiko Noriko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
30 March 2026
World premiere
12 October 2024
Release date
11 June 2026
Russia
КИНОМАНИЯ
Worldwide Gross
$31,060
Production
Palm Drive Productions, Amasia Entertainment, Palm Drive Productions
Also known as
Black Spines, He's Watching You, Крик: Возвращение убийцы
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Film rating
4.2
Rate
13
votes
4.6
IMDb
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