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Poster of Decorado
6.8
Decorado - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Decorado
6.8

Decorado

, 2025
Decorado
Spain / Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 1
Poster of Decorado
6.8
Going 1
Not going 1
Decorado - Official trailer
Decorado  Official trailer

Synopsis

Arnold, an unemployed middle-aged mouse, confides to his wife Maria that he suspects his entire world is nothing more than a set, and his life a scripted performance. When his best friend Ramiro dies under mysterious circumstances, he traces the conspiracy to a monolithic corporation whose influence reaches every corner of their daily lives.

Cast

Asier Hormaza
Arnold
Kandido Uranga
Ermitaño
Iñaki Beraetxe
Gregorio
Aintzane Crujeiras
Ana Lemos
Raúl Dans
Óscar Fernández
Luís Iglesia
Daniel Lema
Gaspar Gonzales
Ander Vildósola
Ramiro
Alberto Vázquez
Director Alberto Vázquez
Writer Alberto Vázquez, Francesc Xavier Manuel Ruiz
Composer Joseba Beristain
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 September 2025
Release date
24 September 2026 Russia U Films
26 August 2026 France
6 August 2026 Hong Kong
24 October 2025 Spain 16
15 May 2026 USA
Budget €3,700,000
Worldwide Gross $39,977
Production Abano Producions, ESCine Español, Glow
Also known as
Decorado, 虛假之城, Scenery

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Decorado - Official trailer
Decorado Official trailer
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