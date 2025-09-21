Arnold, an unemployed middle-aged mouse, confides to his wife Maria that he suspects his entire world is nothing more than a set, and his life a scripted performance. When his best friend Ramiro dies under mysterious circumstances, he traces the conspiracy to a monolithic corporation whose influence reaches every corner of their daily lives.
Cast
Asier Hormaza
Arnold
Kandido Uranga
Ermitaño
Iñaki Beraetxe
Gregorio
Aintzane Crujeiras
Ana Lemos
Raúl Dans
Óscar Fernández
Luís Iglesia
Daniel Lema
Gaspar Gonzales
Ander Vildósola
Ramiro
Alberto Vázquez
DirectorAlberto Vázquez
WriterAlberto Vázquez, Francesc Xavier Manuel Ruiz