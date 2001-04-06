Josie, Melody and Val are three small-town girl musicians determined to take their rock band out of their garage and straight to the top, while remaining true to their look, style and sound. They get a record deal which brings fame and fortune but soon realize they are pawns of two people who want to control the youth of America. They must clear their names, even if it means losing fame and fortune.
Josie and the Pussycats, Josie y las melódicas, Josie et les Pussycats, Džozi i mačkice, Josie e as Gatinhas, Josie és a vadmacskák, Josie i kociaki, Μια πολύ ροκ συνωμοσία, Джози и кошечки, Джозі та Кішечки, プッシーキャッツ, 喵女當家