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Poster of Josie and the Pussycats
5.7
Josie and the Pussycats - josie and the pussycats trailer (2001)
Kinoafisha Films Josie and the Pussycats
5.7

Josie and the Pussycats

, 2001
Josie and the Pussycats
USA / Comedy, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Josie and the Pussycats
5.7
Josie and the Pussycats - josie and the pussycats trailer (2001)
Josie and the Pussycats  josie and the pussycats trailer (2001)

Synopsis

Josie, Melody and Val are three small-town girl musicians determined to take their rock band out of their garage and straight to the top, while remaining true to their look, style and sound. They get a record deal which brings fame and fortune but soon realize they are pawns of two people who want to control the youth of America. They must clear their names, even if it means losing fame and fortune.

Cast

Rachael Leigh Cook
Rachael Leigh Cook
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson
Tara Reid
Tara Reid
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming
Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Gabriel Mann
Director Deborah Kaplan, Harry Elfont
Writer Harry Elfont, Deborah Kaplan, John L. Goldwater, Richard Goldwater, Dan DeCarlo
Composer John Frizzell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 27 July 2001
World premiere 6 April 2001
Release date
14 June 2001 Australia G
6 July 2001 Brazil
7 February 2002 Germany 6
6 April 2001 USA PG-13
Budget $39,000,000
Worldwide Gross $14,867,429
Production Universal Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Riverdale Productions
Also known as
Josie and the Pussycats, Josie y las melódicas, Josie et les Pussycats, Džozi i mačkice, Josie e as Gatinhas, Josie és a vadmacskák, Josie i kociaki, Μια πολύ ροκ συνωμοσία, Джози и кошечки, Джозі та Кішечки, プッシーキャッツ, 喵女當家

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Josie and the Pussycats - josie and the pussycats trailer (2001)
Josie and the Pussycats Josie and the pussycats trailer (2001)
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