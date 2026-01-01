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Poster of Rocker 'Brella Fella
8.1
Rocker 'Brella Fella - official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rocker 'Brella Fella
8.1

Rocker 'Brella Fella

, 2025
Rocker 'Brella Fella
Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rocker 'Brella Fella
8.1
Rocker 'Brella Fella - official trailer
Rocker 'Brella Fella  official trailer

Synopsis

Sam returns to his family's struggling umbrella business in Widestairs. Despite being engaged in Waikiki, he brings music everywhere - from boat rides to golf courses - getting everyone to join his party spirit.

Cast

Tim Vine
John Archer
Susie Stevens
Holly Burn
Martin Davis
Frankie Thompson
Director Tim Vine
Writer Tim Vine
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Felt Tip
Also known as
Rocker 'Brella Fella

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rocker 'Brella Fella - official trailer
Rocker 'Brella Fella Official trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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