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8.1
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Rocker 'Brella Fella
8.1
Rocker 'Brella Fella
, 2025
Rocker 'Brella Fella
Comedy / 18+
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8.1
Rocker 'Brella Fella
official trailer
official trailer
Synopsis
Sam returns to his family's struggling umbrella business in Widestairs. Despite being engaged in Waikiki, he brings music everywhere - from boat rides to golf courses - getting everyone to join his party spirit.
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Cast
Tim Vine
John Archer
Susie Stevens
Holly Burn
Martin Davis
Frankie Thompson
Director
Tim Vine
Writer
Tim Vine
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Felt Tip
Also known as
Rocker 'Brella Fella
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
8.1
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Rocker 'Brella Fella
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