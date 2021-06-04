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Poster of My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan
Kinoafisha Films My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan

My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan

, 2021
My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan
Afghanistan / Documentary / 18+
Poster of My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan

Synopsis

In 2014, director Richard Linklater released Boyhood, a fictional coming-of-age saga that was filmed using the same cast across twelve years. This film mirrors that concept: creating a real-life epic of boyhood and manhood that follows the same individual over 20 years, living in one of the most dangerous countries in the world. When we first meet Mir, he is a mischievous boy of seven living in a cave in central Afghanistan alongside the Buddhas of Bamiyan, two statues that were recently destroyed. For two decades, the film follows the adventures of his life, until, as an adult with a family of his own, he decides to pursue his own career as a news cameraman in Kabul. More than just a personal journey, My Childhood, My Country is an powerful examination of what has – and has not – been achieved in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
Director Phil Grabsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Afghanistan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 4 June 2021

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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