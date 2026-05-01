Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Border Baby
The Border Baby
, 2026
The Border Baby
USA / Action
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
The Border Baby
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
A couple's last hope for a child leads them into a world of surrogacy, where desperation meets opportunity. But across the border, the woman carrying their baby is fighting a different reality - one where survival comes at the cost.
Expand
Cast
John Crosby
Cesar Perez
Michael James Sewell Jr.
Ashley Watkins
Omar Soto
Lester Greene
Writer
Héctor Tokman
Composer
Jarid Coronado
,
Ernesto Santisteban
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
1 May 2026
World premiere
1 May 2026
Budget
$450,000
Production
Lil Oz Films
Also known as
The Border Baby
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Border Baby
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree