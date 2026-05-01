Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Border Baby
The Border Baby - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Border Baby

The Border Baby

, 2026
The Border Baby
USA / Action
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Border Baby
Going 0
Not going 0
The Border Baby - trailer
The Border Baby  trailer

Synopsis

A couple's last hope for a child leads them into a world of surrogacy, where desperation meets opportunity. But across the border, the woman carrying their baby is fighting a different reality - one where survival comes at the cost.

Cast

John Crosby
Cesar Perez
Michael James Sewell Jr.
Ashley Watkins
Omar Soto
Lester Greene
Writer Héctor Tokman
Composer Jarid Coronado, Ernesto Santisteban
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 May 2026
World premiere 1 May 2026
Budget $450,000
Production Lil Oz Films
Also known as
The Border Baby

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Border Baby - trailer
The Border Baby Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more