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Poster of Ouija Hell House
Kinoafisha Films Ouija Hell House

Ouija Hell House

, 2026
Ouija Hell House
USA / Horror
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Synopsis

A single mother moves her daughters into her late grandmother's farmhouse, hoping for a fresh start. After finding an old Ouija board, strange events begin to escalate, and a presence emerges that won't let them leave.

Cast

Jason Brooks
Naomi Mechem-Miller
Hailey Stubblefield
Laura Hunter
Erik Skybak
Tim Coyle
Director Calvin Morie McCarthy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 4 May 2026
World premiere 4 May 2026
Budget $11,500
Production 7th Street Productions
Also known as
Ouija Hell House

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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