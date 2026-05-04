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Ouija Hell House
Ouija Hell House
, 2026
Ouija Hell House
USA / Horror
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Synopsis
A single mother moves her daughters into her late grandmother's farmhouse, hoping for a fresh start. After finding an old Ouija board, strange events begin to escalate, and a presence emerges that won't let them leave.
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Cast
Jason Brooks
Naomi Mechem-Miller
Hailey Stubblefield
Laura Hunter
Erik Skybak
Tim Coyle
Director
Calvin Morie McCarthy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
4 May 2026
World premiere
4 May 2026
Budget
$11,500
Production
7th Street Productions
Also known as
Ouija Hell House
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