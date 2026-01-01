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Poster of Life on Earth: Severance
Kinoafisha Films Life on Earth: Severance

Life on Earth: Severance

, 2018
Life on Earth: Severance
Australia / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Life on Earth: Severance

Synopsis

When an alien pandemic threatens to end the world, two scientists steal the virus and flee civilization in a last-ditched attempt to find a cure.

Cast

Emma Burnside
Carolyn Masson
Keiran King
Sun Olivia Choi
Jack Lancaster
Genevieve Neve
Director Angelo Salamanca
Writer Emma Burnside, Keiran King
Composer James Orr
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2018
Production Wee Arthur Films
Also known as
Life on Earth: Severance

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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