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Poster of From Embers
7.0
From Embers - trailer
Kinoafisha Films From Embers
7.0

From Embers

, 2024
From Embers
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of From Embers
7.0
From Embers - trailer
From Embers  trailer

Synopsis

After the tragic loss of her husband Ron, Lily finds herself navigating a challenging new reality with her son Kevin. As they settle into a modest apartment, Lily's encounter with their neighbor Marty brings up an unexpected revelation about Ron's suspicious death. Marty is an alcoholic and his passion for music is only surpassed by his love for his daughter Chloe. When Lily delves deeper into the mystery surrounding Ron's demise, she forms a bond with his co-worker Angela. Together, they unravel a web of deceit involving patent theft and corporate sabotage, leading to a confrontation…

Cast

Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison
Kathryn Morris
Kathryn Morris
Christopher Shyer
Omi Vaidya
Kurt Caceres
Sarah Jes Austell
Director Kate Bohan
Writer Kate Bohan
Composer Pancho Burgos-Goizueta
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 November 2024
Worldwide Gross $35,826
Production Studio 6688
Also known as
From Embers

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb

Film Trailers

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From Embers - trailer
From Embers Trailer
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