After the tragic loss of her husband Ron, Lily finds herself navigating a challenging new reality with her son Kevin. As they settle into a modest apartment, Lily's encounter with their neighbor Marty brings up an unexpected revelation about Ron's suspicious death. Marty is an alcoholic and his passion for music is only surpassed by his love for his daughter Chloe. When Lily delves deeper into the mystery surrounding Ron's demise, she forms a bond with his co-worker Angela. Together, they unravel a web of deceit involving patent theft and corporate sabotage, leading to a confrontation…