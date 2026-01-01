At the dawn of the 20th century, following their father's arrest on suspicion of betraying state secrets, the three Waterbury children—Bobbie, Phyllis and Peter—move with their mother to Yorkshire, where they find themselves involved in unexpected dramas along the railway by their new home.
The Railway Children, Als onder moeder's vleugels, Aseman lapset, Children of the road, Demiryolu çocukları, Había una vez un tren..., Hárman a vasút mentén, Jeden morgen hält derselbe Zug, Jernbanebørnene, Les enfants du chemin de fer, Los chicos del tren, Lũ Trẻ Đường Tàu, Med hjertet på rette sted, O Comboio Que Levava Saudades, Przygoda przyjeżdża pociągiem, Quando o Coração Bate Mais Forte, Quella fantastica pazza ferrovia, Raudtee lapsed, Rautatielapset, Ta paidia pou evlepan ta traina na pernoun, Ta paidia tou sidirodromou, Tågräddarna, The Secret Adventures of the Railway Children, Wakakusa no inori, Τα παιδιά που έβλεπαν τα τρένα να περνούν, Дети дороги, 若草の祈り