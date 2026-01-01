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Poster of The Railway Children
7.3
The Railway Children - the railway children (1970) original trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Railway Children
7.3

The Railway Children

, 1970
The Railway Children
Drama, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Railway Children
7.3
The Railway Children - the railway children (1970) original trailer
The Railway Children  the railway children (1970) original trailer

Synopsis

At the dawn of the 20th century, following their father's arrest on suspicion of betraying state secrets, the three Waterbury children—Bobbie, Phyllis and Peter—move with their mother to Yorkshire, where they find themselves involved in unexpected dramas along the railway by their new home.

Cast

Bernard Cribbins
William Mervyn
Iain Cuthbertson
Jenny Agutter
Jenny Agutter
Sally Thomsett
Peter Bromilow
Director Lionel Jeffries
Writer Lionel Jeffries, E. Nesbit
Composer Johnny Douglas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 21 December 1970
Release date
21 December 1970 Great Britain U
1 January 1971 Ireland G
28 October 1971 USA G
Worldwide Gross $32,239
Production EMI Films
Also known as
The Railway Children, Als onder moeder's vleugels, Aseman lapset, Children of the road, Demiryolu çocukları, Había una vez un tren..., Hárman a vasút mentén, Jeden morgen hält derselbe Zug, Jernbanebørnene, Les enfants du chemin de fer, Los chicos del tren, Lũ Trẻ Đường Tàu, Med hjertet på rette sted, O Comboio Que Levava Saudades, Przygoda przyjeżdża pociągiem, Quando o Coração Bate Mais Forte, Quella fantastica pazza ferrovia, Raudtee lapsed, Rautatielapset, Ta paidia pou evlepan ta traina na pernoun, Ta paidia tou sidirodromou, Tågräddarna, The Secret Adventures of the Railway Children, Wakakusa no inori, Τα παιδιά που έβλεπαν τα τρένα να περνούν, Дети дороги, 若草の祈り

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Railway Children - the railway children (1970) original trailer
The Railway Children The railway children (1970) original trailer
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