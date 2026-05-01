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Poster of Dva stula
Dva stula - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dva stula

Dva stula

, 2026
Russia / Documentary
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Poster of Dva stula
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Dva stula - trailer
Dva stula  trailer

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 21 May 2026
Release date
21 May 2026 Russia Центр документального кино

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