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Poster of Second Honeymoon
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Second Honeymoon
6.2

Second Honeymoon

, 1937
Second Honeymoon
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Second Honeymoon
6.2

Synopsis

Raoul McLish stops over in Miami Beach where he runs into his ex-wife, Vicky Benton, and her new husband Bob, a belt manufacturer. At first Bob enjoys Raoul's presence - in part because Vicky is his not Raoul's and in part because Raoul is a lot of fun. The fun wears thin for Bob as his seriousness and possessiveness take over. When Bob leaves for a few days to settle a labor dispute at his factory, Vicky and Raoul spend time together, Winchell's column implies untoward behavior, Bob barks at Vicky, and that gets her back up. Can things be sorted out? Help comes from Raoul's upright valet, McTavish, and a principled cigarette girl, Joy, whom Raoul picks up.

Cast

Tyrone Power
Loretta Yang
Stuart Erwin
Claire Trevor
Claire Trevor
Marjorie Weaver
Lyle Talbot
Director Walter Lang
Writer Darrell Ware, Kathryn Scola, Philip Wylie
Composer Cyril J. Mockridge
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 13 November 1937
Release date
13 November 1937 USA NR
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Second Honeymoon, J'ai deux maris, Segunda luna de miel, A második nászút, As xanapantreftoume, Dwaj mężowie pani Vicky, Mia moglie cerca marito, Min frus man... och jag, Minha Mulher Duas Vezes, Rouvani mies - ja minä, Segunda Lua de Mel, To gange gift, Tweede huwelijksreis, Второй медовый месяц

Film rating

6.2
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6.2 IMDb
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