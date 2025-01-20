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Neymar: Brazil's Number One
6.8
Neymar: Brazil's Number One
, 2023
Neymar: Brazil's Number One
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis
From the streets of Santos to becoming Brazil's number one goal scorer, the 20-year journey of Neymar is one for the history books. Having played football on nearly every continent, Neymar will go down as a legend of the game, for...
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Cast
David Beckham
Usain Bolt
Wolf Williams
Writer
Louis Dubreuil
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
45 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
20 January 2025
World premiere
20 January 2025
Budget
100,000 GBP
Production
Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Neymar: Brazil's Number One, Neymar: il numero uno del Brasile
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
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6.8
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