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Poster of Neymar: Brazil's Number One
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Neymar: Brazil's Number One
6.8

Neymar: Brazil's Number One

, 2023
Neymar: Brazil's Number One
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Neymar: Brazil's Number One
6.8
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Synopsis

From the streets of Santos to becoming Brazil's number one goal scorer, the 20-year journey of Neymar is one for the history books. Having played football on nearly every continent, Neymar will go down as a legend of the game, for...

Cast

David Beckham
David Beckham
Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt
Wolf Williams
Writer Louis Dubreuil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 20 January 2025
World premiere 20 January 2025
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Neymar: Brazil's Number One, Neymar: il numero uno del Brasile

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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