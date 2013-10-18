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Poster of JerryMaya's Detective Agency – von Broms' Secret
4.9
Kinoafisha Films JerryMaya's Detective Agency – von Broms' Secret
4.9

JerryMaya's Detective Agency – von Broms' Secret

, 2013
LasseMajas detektivbyrå - Von Broms hemlighet
Finland, Norway, Sweden / Family / 18+
Poster of JerryMaya's Detective Agency – von Broms' Secret
4.9

Synopsis

Lasse and Maja find an old mysterious coffin that turns out to belong to the eccentric family von Broms. A centuries-old family fights flare up again and suddenly the coffin gets stolen. Who wants to steal it and why?

Cast

Amanda Pajus
Lukas Holgersson
Kajsa Ernst
Adam Pålsson
Tomas Norström
Sten Elfström
Director Walter Söderlund, Pontus Klänge
Writer Malin Nevander, Martin Widmark
Composer Jean-Paul Wall
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland / Norway / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 18 October 2013
Release date
18 October 2013 Sweden 7
Worldwide Gross $1,730,646
Production AB Svensk Filmindustri, Cinenord, Kinoproduction
Also known as
LasseMajas detektivbyrå - Von Broms hemlighet, Biuro Detektywistyczne Lassego i Mai. Sekret rodziny von Broms, Jerry & Maya - Agenzia investigativa, Lasse-Maijan etsivätoimisto - von Bromsin salaisuus, LasseMaia Detektiivibüroo. Von Bromi mõistatus, LasseMajas Detektivbureau: Von Broms hemmelighed, Les Enquêtes de Jerry et Maya - Le Secret des Von Broms, Детективное агентство Лассе и Майи - секрет фон Брома

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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