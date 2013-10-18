Lasse and Maja find an old mysterious coffin that turns out to belong to the eccentric family von Broms. A centuries-old family fights flare up again and suddenly the coffin gets stolen. Who wants to steal it and why?
ProductionAB Svensk Filmindustri, Cinenord, Kinoproduction
Also known as
LasseMajas detektivbyrå - Von Broms hemlighet, Biuro Detektywistyczne Lassego i Mai. Sekret rodziny von Broms, Jerry & Maya - Agenzia investigativa, Lasse-Maijan etsivätoimisto - von Bromsin salaisuus, LasseMaia Detektiivibüroo. Von Bromi mõistatus, LasseMajas Detektivbureau: Von Broms hemmelighed, Les Enquêtes de Jerry et Maya - Le Secret des Von Broms, Детективное агентство Лассе и Майи - секрет фон Брома
Film rating
4.9
Rate10 votes
4.9IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.