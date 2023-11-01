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Fight Like A Girl
Fight Like A Girl
, 2023
Fight Like A Girl
Rwanda, USA / Drama / 18+
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Fight Like A Girl
fight like a girl (2023) trailer
fight like a girl (2023) trailer
Synopsis
A young Congolese woman, forced to work in an illegal mineral mine, escapes her captors. She finds a new life for herself after joining a renowned all-women boxing club in the border city of Goma.
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Cast
Ama Qamata
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Malaika Uwamahoro
Bahali Ruth
Clarck Ntambwe
Director
Matthew Leutwyler
Writer
Matthew Leutwyler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Rwanda / USA
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 November 2023
Film rating
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Fight Like A Girl
Fight like a girl (2023) trailer
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