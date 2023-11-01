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Poster of Fight Like A Girl
Fight Like A Girl - fight like a girl (2023) trailer
Kinoafisha Films Fight Like A Girl

Fight Like A Girl

, 2023
Fight Like A Girl
Rwanda, USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Fight Like A Girl
Fight Like A Girl - fight like a girl (2023) trailer
Fight Like A Girl  fight like a girl (2023) trailer

Synopsis

A young Congolese woman, forced to work in an illegal mineral mine, escapes her captors. She finds a new life for herself after joining a renowned all-women boxing club in the border city of Goma.

Cast

Ama Qamata
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Malaika Uwamahoro
Bahali Ruth
Clarck Ntambwe
Director Matthew Leutwyler
Writer Matthew Leutwyler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Rwanda / USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 November 2023

Film rating

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Film Trailers

All trailers
Fight Like A Girl - fight like a girl (2023) trailer
Fight Like A Girl Fight like a girl (2023) trailer
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