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Gorbushka. Serdce russkogo roka
Gorbushka. Serdce russkogo roka
, 2026
Russia / Documentary
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Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
Film rating
0.0
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30
from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
11 June
from 880 ₽
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«Gorbushka. Serdce russkogo roka» now playing
Thu
11
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All
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Undeground
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
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20:50
from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
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19:30
from 880 ₽
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