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Poster of Georgy Guryanov
Kinoafisha Films Georgy Guryanov

Georgy Guryanov

, 2026
Георгий Гурьянов
Russia / Documentary
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Synopsis

The story of the drummer of Kino and the main fashionista of perestroika Leningrad.
Director Елена Михеева
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 11 June 2026

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Karo 11 Oktyabr
20:00 from 880 ₽
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«Georgy Guryanov» now playing

Wed 10
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D
20:00 from 880 ₽
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