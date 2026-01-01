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Georgy Guryanov
Georgy Guryanov
, 2026
Георгий Гурьянов
Russia / Documentary
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Synopsis
The story of the drummer of Kino and the main fashionista of perestroika Leningrad.
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Director
Елена Михеева
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Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
11 June 2026
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Karo 11 Oktyabr
20:00
from 880 ₽
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10 June
from 880 ₽
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«Georgy Guryanov» now playing
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Arbatskaya
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