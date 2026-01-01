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Poster of Anything But Ghosts
Kinoafisha Films Anything But Ghosts

Anything But Ghosts

, 2027
Anything But Ghosts
USA, UAE / Horror
Poster of Anything But Ghosts

Synopsis

Two con-artist paranormal investigators' staged hauntings-for-profit scheme spirals out of control when they encounter a presence they can't explain. As the line between performance and reality collapses, their scam becomes a fight for survival.

Cast

Cooper Tomlinson
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard
Curry Barker
Halle Galloway
Violet McGraw
Violet McGraw
Director Curry Barker
Writer Curry Barker, Cooper Tomlinson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / UAE
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2027
Production Blumhouse Productions, Divide/Conquer, Image Nation Films
Also known as
Anything But Ghosts

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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