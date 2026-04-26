Flashback to 1994, before Hong Kong’s handover to China. As the Special Branch of the Royal Hong Kong Police Force prepares to disband, the kidnapping of a powerful business tycoon ignites a dangerous covert power struggle within the force. Caught in the conflict are two officers: the passionate and righteous M.B. Lee and the cold-blooded and ambitious Peter Choi. Four formidable factions — the city’s wealthiest family, the Poon’s, the police, the triads, and the British authorities — are drawn into a deadly vortex of ambition, betrayal, and hidden agendas. As old alliances fracture and new ones form, Hong Kong stands on the brink of a seismic power reshuffle that will cast a long shadow into the future.