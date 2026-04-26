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Poster of Cold War 1994
Cold War 1994 - teaser
Kinoafisha Films Cold War 1994

Cold War 1994

, 2026
Cold War 1994
Hong Kong, China / Action, Thriller
Trailers
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Poster of Cold War 1994
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Cold War 1994 - teaser
Cold War 1994  teaser

Synopsis

Flashback to 1994, before Hong Kong’s handover to China. As the Special Branch of the Royal Hong Kong Police Force prepares to disband, the kidnapping of a powerful business tycoon ignites a dangerous covert power struggle within the force. Caught in the conflict are two officers: the passionate and righteous M.B. Lee and the cold-blooded and ambitious Peter Choi. Four formidable factions — the city’s wealthiest family, the Poon’s, the police, the triads, and the British authorities — are drawn into a deadly vortex of ambition, betrayal, and hidden agendas. As old alliances fracture and new ones form, Hong Kong stands on the brink of a seismic power reshuffle that will cast a long shadow into the future.

Cast

Daniel Wu
Daniel Wu
Chun-Him Lau
Wu Kangren
Tse Kwan-Ho
Tse Kwan-Ho
Fish Liew
Chow Yun-Fat
Chow Yun-Fat
Director Leung Lok-man
Writer Jolyon Cheung, Fei-Fan Cheung, Liangyu He, Leung Lok-man
Composer Jolyon Cheung, Lok-Hang Au, Iris Liu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong / China
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 26 April 2026
Release date
1 May 2026 China
1 May 2026 Hong Kong
1 May 2026 Malaysia
1 May 2026 Singapore NC16
8 May 2026 Taiwan
Production Edko Films
Also known as
Cold War 1994, 寒戰1994

Film rating

0.0
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6.6 IMDb

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Cold War 1994 - teaser
Cold War 1994 Teaser
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