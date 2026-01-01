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Poster of The Black Castle Olshansky
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Black Castle Olshansky
6.2

The Black Castle Olshansky

, 1984
Chyornyy zamok Olshansky
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Black Castle Olshansky
6.2

Synopsis

Paleographer and writer Anton Glebovich Kosmich finds in the binding of an ancient book a parchment with encrypted information about treasures hidden in the dungeon of the castle. It gradually becomes clear that the last scion of the family of the Olshansky princes, who collaborated with the Nazis during the war, is also looking for the treasure. In the dungeon of the castle, along with treasures of the 17th century, materials from the SD archive are also hidden. The spaceman is in mortal danger.

Cast

Viktor Yevgrafov
Viktor Yevgrafov
Eduard Martsevich
Leonid Markov
Leonid Markov
Henadz Harbuk
Stasys Petronaitis
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Director Michail Ptashuk
Writer Vladimir Korotkevich
Composer Sergei Kortes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 3 January 1984
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Chyornyy zamok Olshansky, Черный замок Ольшанский

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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