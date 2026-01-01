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4.7
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The Suckling
4.7
The Suckling
, 1990
The Suckling
USA / Drama, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
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4.7
The Suckling
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
A woman goes to a back alley abortion clinic, only to have her aborted fetus attack her, her boyfriend, and everyone else at the clinic.
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Cast
Frank Rivera
Marie Michaels
Gerald Preger
Lisa Petruno
Janet Sovey
Michael Logan
Director
Francis Teri
Writer
Francis Teri
Composer
Joseph Teri
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
24 September 1990
Release date
24 September 1990
Germany
18
24 September 1990
USA
Budget
$50,000
Also known as
The Suckling, A Semente da Maldição, Imetatav, Sewage Baby, Zemsta embriona, Детеныш
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
10
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4.7
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