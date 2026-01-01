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Poster of The Suckling
4.7
The Suckling - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Suckling
4.7

The Suckling

, 1990
The Suckling
USA / Drama, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Suckling
4.7
The Suckling - trailer
The Suckling  trailer

Synopsis

A woman goes to a back alley abortion clinic, only to have her aborted fetus attack her, her boyfriend, and everyone else at the clinic.

Cast

Frank Rivera
Marie Michaels
Gerald Preger
Lisa Petruno
Janet Sovey
Michael Logan
Director Francis Teri
Writer Francis Teri
Composer Joseph Teri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 24 September 1990
Release date
24 September 1990 Germany 18
24 September 1990 USA
Budget $50,000
Also known as
The Suckling, A Semente da Maldição, Imetatav, Sewage Baby, Zemsta embriona, Детеныш

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Suckling - trailer
The Suckling Trailer
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