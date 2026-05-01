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Poster of Psycho
Kinoafisha Films Psycho

Psycho

, 2026
Psycho
Pakistan / Thriller
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Poster of Psycho
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Synopsis

A psychological thriller exploring the fragile boundary between perception and reality, where characters confront their inner demons and moral conflicts while navigating suspense-driven events that challenge identity, truth, and human nature.

Cast

Shaan Shahid
Sonya Hussyn
Javed Sheikh
Shabbir Jan
Nayyar Ejaz
Adnan Butt
Director Shaan Shahid
Writer Shaan Shahid
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Pakistan
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 27 May 2026
Release date
27 May 2026 UAE 18TC
Budget 220,000,000 PKR
Production Red Lipstick Productions
Also known as
Psycho

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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