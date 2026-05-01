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Psycho
Psycho
, 2026
Psycho
Pakistan / Thriller
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Synopsis
A psychological thriller exploring the fragile boundary between perception and reality, where characters confront their inner demons and moral conflicts while navigating suspense-driven events that challenge identity, truth, and human nature.
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Cast
Shaan Shahid
Sonya Hussyn
Javed Sheikh
Shabbir Jan
Nayyar Ejaz
Adnan Butt
Director
Shaan Shahid
Writer
Shaan Shahid
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Pakistan
Runtime
2 hours 25 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
27 May 2026
Release date
27 May 2026
UAE
18TC
Budget
220,000,000 PKR
Production
Red Lipstick Productions
Also known as
Psycho
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