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Dridam
Dridam
, 2026
Dridam
India
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Dridam
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Synopsis
A police officer arrives at a seemingly peaceful station but faces pressure when human remains are discovered. Given one week to solve the murder, he must navigate demands from his department and an anxious public seeking swift justice.
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Cast
Shane Nigam
Krishna Prabha
Kottayam Ramesh
Dinesh Prabhakar
Bitto Davis
Prasant Murali
Director
Martin Joseph
Writer
Linto Devasia
,
Jomon John
Composer
Sreerag Saji
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
8 May 2026
Release date
8 May 2026
India
8 May 2026
Ireland
15A
8 May 2026
UAE
18TC
Production
Bedtime Stories, E4 Experiments
Also known as
Dridam
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