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Poster of Dridam
Dridam - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dridam

Dridam

, 2026
Dridam
India
Trailers
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Poster of Dridam
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Dridam - trailer
Dridam  trailer

Synopsis

A police officer arrives at a seemingly peaceful station but faces pressure when human remains are discovered. Given one week to solve the murder, he must navigate demands from his department and an anxious public seeking swift justice.

Cast

Shane Nigam
Krishna Prabha
Kottayam Ramesh
Dinesh Prabhakar
Bitto Davis
Prasant Murali
Director Martin Joseph
Writer Linto Devasia, Jomon John
Composer Sreerag Saji
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 May 2026
Release date
8 May 2026 India
8 May 2026 Ireland 15A
8 May 2026 UAE 18TC
Production Bedtime Stories, E4 Experiments
Also known as
Dridam

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

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