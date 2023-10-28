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Poster of The Caravaggio Mystery
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The Caravaggio Mystery - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Caravaggio Mystery
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The Caravaggio Mystery

, 2023
Caravage: un chef-d'oeuvre sort de l'ombre
France / Documentary / 18+
Tickets Trailers
Tickets
Poster of The Caravaggio Mystery
7.0
Tickets
The Caravaggio Mystery - trailer
The Caravaggio Mystery  trailer

Synopsis

In 2015, a Magdalene in Ecstasy was discovered in the modest collection of an Italian family. Was it the original by Caravaggio, who disappeared after his death in 1610, or one of the many copies made subsequently? After an expert appraisal, Mina Gregori, one of the greatest specialists on the artist, was convinced of the authenticity of the work. On her advice, the owners searched their archives and unearthed three documents: two inventories of paintings, dating from 1842 and 1864, as well as an old paper mentioning a "Madeleine inverted by Caravaggio". Starting from these pieces of evidence, an expert in ancient archives and an Italian art historian then launched into a vast investigation to try to retrace the route of the painting.

Cast

Frédéric Wilner
Director Frédéric Wilner
Writer Frédéric Wilner
Composer Stéphane Gassot
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 October 2023
Production Iliade productions, Les films de l'odyssée
Also known as
Caravage: un chef-d'oeuvre sort de l'ombre

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb

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Tue 26
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Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
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Illyuzion
Marksistskaya
2D, SUB
19:15 from 700 ₽
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