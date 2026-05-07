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Poster of Conni - Mystery of the Crane
Conni - Mystery of the Crane - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Conni - Mystery of the Crane

Conni - Mystery of the Crane

, 2026
Meine Freundin Conni 2 - Abenteuer mit Kranich Klaus
Germany / Animation
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Conni - Mystery of the Crane - trailer
Conni - Mystery of the Crane  trailer

Synopsis

While her parents are traveling, Conni experiences an exciting adventure at home with cat Mau, her friends, Grandpa Willi, a stuffy neighbor – and an injured crane, who urgently needs help. Will Conni and her friends manage to get crane Klaus to fly south with the migrating birds in time?

Cast

Nate Begle
Christian Titus
Director Dirk Hampel
Writer Oliver Huzly, Sven Severin, Liane Schneider
Composer Toni M. Mir
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 7 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026 Austria
7 May 2026 Czechia
14 May 2026 Germany
Production Youngfilms, Senator Film Produktion, B-Water Studios
Also known as
Meine Freundin Conni 2 - Abenteuer mit Kranich Klaus, Bori - A mozifilm, Conni - Mystery of the Crane, Meine Freundin Conni - Abenteuer mit Kranich Klaus, Meine Freundin Conni: Abenteuer mit Kranich Klaus

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