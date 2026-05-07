While her parents are traveling, Conni experiences an exciting adventure at home with cat Mau, her friends, Grandpa Willi, a stuffy neighbor – and an injured crane, who urgently needs help. Will Conni and her friends manage to get crane Klaus to fly south with the migrating birds in time?
ProductionYoungfilms, Senator Film Produktion, B-Water Studios
Also known as
Meine Freundin Conni 2 - Abenteuer mit Kranich Klaus, Bori - A mozifilm, Conni - Mystery of the Crane, Meine Freundin Conni - Abenteuer mit Kranich Klaus, Meine Freundin Conni: Abenteuer mit Kranich Klaus