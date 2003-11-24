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Poster of In Hell
6.1
In Hell - in hell
Kinoafisha Films In Hell
6.1

In Hell

, 2003
In Hell
USA / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of In Hell
6.1
In Hell - in hell
In Hell  in hell

Synopsis

A man must survive a prison where hardened criminals battle to the death for the warden's entertainment.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Lawrence Taylor
Lloyd Battista
Carlos Gómez
Billy Rieck
Juan Fernández de Alarcon
Director Ringo Lam
Writer Eric James Virgets, Jorge Alvarez, George Alvarez
Composer Alexander Bubenheim
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 7 April 2025
World premiere 24 November 2003
Release date
25 November 2003 Brazil
24 November 2003 Germany 18
Budget $17,000,000
Worldwide Gross $293,671
Production 777 Films Corporation, Millennium Films, Wonderworks Films
Also known as
In Hell, Hell, Peklo, Prisão Infernal, Captivi in Iad, Cehennemde, Địa Ngục Trần Gian, En enfer, Hell - Esplode la furia, Hell - Scatena l'inferno, HELL ヘル, I Helvetes Forgård, In Hell: Rage Unleashed, Închisoarea iadului, Instinto asesino, Kolasi, Maga a pokol, Nell'inferno - In Hell, Pelea Con El Diablo, Põrgus, Salvaje, Security Housing Unit, Skazany na piekło, Straffe Fanger, The S.H.U., U paklu, В ада, В аду, У пеклі, पत्थ़र का इंसान

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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In Hell - in hell
In Hell In hell
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