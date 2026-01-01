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Kinoafisha Films The Catch

The Catch

, 2027
The Catch
USA / Comedy, Romantic
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Synopsis

Described as a two-hander rom com

Cast

Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Director Dave McCary
Writer Jen Statsky, Patrick Kang, Michael Levin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2027
World premiere 21 May 2027
Release date
21 May 2027 USA
Production 21 Laps Entertainment, Fruit Tree, Universal Pictures
Also known as
The Catch

Film rating

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