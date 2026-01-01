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Poster of Lilo & Stitch 2
Kinoafisha Films Lilo & Stitch 2

Lilo & Stitch 2

, 2028
Lilo & Stitch 2
USA / Action, Adventure, Comedy
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Poster of Lilo & Stitch 2
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Synopsis

The second instalment in the live-action adaptation franchise. Plot TBA.

Cast

Maia Kealoha
Maia Kealoha
Chris Sanders
Chris Sanders
Writer Chris Sanders
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2028
World premiere 25 May 2028
Release date
25 May 2028 Czechia
26 May 2028 Spain
26 May 2028 USA
26 May 2028 Viet Nam
Production Walt Disney Pictures
Also known as
Lilo & Stitch 2

Film rating

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