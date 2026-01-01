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Poster of Greater Than a Crown
Kinoafisha Films Greater Than a Crown

Greater Than a Crown

, 1925
Greater Than a Crown
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Greater Than a Crown

Synopsis

Tom Conway, a wealthy American from Yonkers, saves a girl from assailants while in London and, with the help of a friend, Tiger Bugg, finds her lodging for the night with Molly Montrose, their actress friend. The following day, Molly discovers that both her jewels and the girl are missing, and Tom supposes that the strange girl, who gave her name as Isabel Francis, is responsible for the theft. Tom later learns that Isabel is the Princess of Lividia, who has run away from her country rather than marry King Danilo (who has also run away and is in London, paying court to Molly Montrose). Danilo and Isabel are kidnapped by agents of Lividia and taken home to be forcibly wed. Tom and Molly follow them, and Tom prevents the marriage.

Cast

Edmund Lowe
Dolores Costello
Margaret Livingston
Paul Panzer
Tony Merlo
Robert Klein
Director Roy William Neill
Writer Victor Bridges, Wyndham Gittens
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 1925
World premiere 12 July 1925
Release date
12 July 1925 USA NR
Production Fox Film Corporation
Also known as
Greater Than a Crown, Le plus beau diadème, Pela Pátria, 王冠より偉大なり

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
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