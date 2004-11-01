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3.9
Kinoafisha Films Landscape of My Heart
3.9

Landscape of My Heart

, 2004
Krajina mého srdce
Czechia / 18+
3.9

Synopsis

A visit to Prague by the most powerful man in the world coincides with Jan Němec's heart operation. He captures both events in a philosophical video diary, in doing so reporting on what is probably the most important day of his life.

Cast

Zuzana Stivínová
George W. Bush
Director Jan Němec
Writer Jan Němec
Composer Jan Němec
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 3 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 1 November 2004
Release date
1 November 2004 Czechia
Also known as
Krajina mého srdce, Kraina mego serca, Landscape of My Heart

Film rating

3.9
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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