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3.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Landscape of My Heart
3.9
Landscape of My Heart
, 2004
Krajina mého srdce
Czechia / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
3.9
Synopsis
A visit to Prague by the most powerful man in the world coincides with Jan Němec's heart operation. He captures both events in a philosophical video diary, in doing so reporting on what is probably the most important day of his life.
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Cast
Zuzana Stivínová
George W. Bush
Director
Jan Němec
Writer
Jan Němec
Composer
Jan Němec
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 3 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
1 November 2004
Release date
1 November 2004
Czechia
Also known as
Krajina mého srdce, Kraina mego serca, Landscape of My Heart
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Film rating
3.9
Rate
10
votes
3.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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